Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $356,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 427.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Shares of MCK opened at $560.73 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

