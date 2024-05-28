Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $491.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $45.65.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

