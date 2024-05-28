Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

