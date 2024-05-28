Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $207.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $211.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average of $199.28. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

