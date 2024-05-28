Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

