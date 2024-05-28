Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 100 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

