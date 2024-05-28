Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,278 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDV opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

