Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,368 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

