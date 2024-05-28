Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 2,915 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

