Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 652 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,313,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,452,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

