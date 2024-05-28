Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 949 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,697,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

BLOK stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

