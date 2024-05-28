Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $290,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

