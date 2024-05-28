Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $339,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,781.25 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,181.71 and a 52-week high of $1,810.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,657.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,533.39.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 over the last three months. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.