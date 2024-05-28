Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $102.43.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

