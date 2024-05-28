NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.56

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.56 and last traded at $116.21, with a volume of 139990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NetApp by 132.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

