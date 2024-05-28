Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 881 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.68.

ARGX opened at $367.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.47. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

