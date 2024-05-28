Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,311 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

