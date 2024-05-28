Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 501 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $753.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $682.66 and a 200 day moving average of $649.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,232 shares in the company, valued at $658,723,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,380 shares of company stock worth $32,026,223. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

