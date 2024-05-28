Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,198 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 257,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 163,481 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 409,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 81,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

