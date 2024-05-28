Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,411,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $271.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.18. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

