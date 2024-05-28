Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

CMI stock opened at $284.91 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.