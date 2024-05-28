Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

