Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,970 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

