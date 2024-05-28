Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,231 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,252 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $381,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,039 shares of company stock worth $3,176,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

