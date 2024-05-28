Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDD by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,759,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $157.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

