Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HLT opened at $203.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.