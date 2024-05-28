Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 20.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,416.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,733.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7,269.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

