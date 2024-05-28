Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 739 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.87.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

