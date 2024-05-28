Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $226.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

