Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

