ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,744 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of ONEOK worth $106,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in ONEOK by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

ONEOK stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

