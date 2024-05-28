Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 182 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after acquiring an additional 237,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $171.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

