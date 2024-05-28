Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.46

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 172455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $607.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,337 shares of company stock worth $761,115. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,431,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

