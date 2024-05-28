Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 205.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $183.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.46.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

