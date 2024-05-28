Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.81. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

