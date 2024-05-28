Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $367.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

