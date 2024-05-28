Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 85,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 83,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,225,299. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

