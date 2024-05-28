Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 870 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.52. 779,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,550. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

