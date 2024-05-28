Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $549.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,193. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $549.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

