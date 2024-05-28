Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.51. 998,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $239.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.