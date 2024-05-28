Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.40. 236,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,307. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

