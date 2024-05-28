Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. 207,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,775. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

