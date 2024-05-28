Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.79. 33,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,520. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

