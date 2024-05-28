Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534,809. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $523.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,077,328. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

