Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in NextEra Energy by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 24,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.