Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xylem by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after buying an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,249,000 after buying an additional 327,383 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,617,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

