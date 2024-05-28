Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,105,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,867,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 561,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,612. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

