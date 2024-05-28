Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,113,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,735,000 after acquiring an additional 322,487 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 99,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. 1,487,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

