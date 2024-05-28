Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,614. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

