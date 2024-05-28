Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.83. 388,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

